Mumbai: Lodha Writes To CM Shinde, Urges BMC To Suspend Work On New Reservoir At Malabar Hill, Take Off Notices Fixed On Trees

After citizens and activists of Malabar hill vehemently opposed the proposed expansion of reservoir at Hanging garden, skill development minister and guardian minister of suburban Mumbai, Mangal Prabhat Lodha has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting him to suspend tree cutting and allied works for the new reservoir.

Lodha stated in the letter that residents have raised concerns as the said proposal talks about cutting 359 trees for the project. A committee of locals, along with environmentalists was constituted for the detailed discussion and alternative option for the project. Lodha has demanded to suspend the work for the project till the committee submits its report. He further demanded removal of tags affixed by the BMC on trees.

Lodha, in his letter, urged the BMC to withdraw eviction notices to the people who reside around the reservoir and that it should put study reports on its website on the basis of which it took the decision to carry out the project. Lodha demanded that BMC should find an alternative option for the new or extension of the current reservoir.

