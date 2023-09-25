Mumbai News: Lodha Calls Meet To Address Concerns Around Malabar Hill Reservoir Tree Hacking

Malabar Hill Reservoir | File pic

Mumbai: Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has organised a meeting on Tuesday for citizens and activists regarding the 'proposal of the Municipal Corporation for the removal and replanting of trees' to increase the capacity of the reservoir in the Hanging Garden area of Malabar Hill.

Malabar Hill Reservoir Project

The project aims to increase the reservoir's capacity from 147.78 million liters to 191 million liters to enhance the water supply strength of South Mumbai. The project will benefit Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Colaba, Girgaon, Nepean Sea Road, and the entire stretch of the Malabar Hill area. After a structural audit of the reservoir in 2019, the BMC decided to undertake its reconstruction. The project's cost is Rs 698.50 crores, including taxes and surcharges. The work will be carried out in phases and will be completed in the next seven years.

The Civic Standing Committee approved the proposal in February 2022. However, the BMC couldn't start the work on the new tank due to the need to remove several trees for the project. The BMC is awaiting approval from the Tree Authority to cut down the trees that are coming in the way of the project.

Civic officials conducted a survey of the 389 trees at the site and proposed the removal of 189 trees while transplanting 200 others. Local residents of Malabar Hill have objected to the massive felling of trees. Guardian Minister Lodha has intervened in the matter and organized a joint meeting of the residents and BMC officers at the BMC headquarters.