 Mumbai News: Residents Seek Alternative to Tree Hacking for Malabar Hill Reservoir Reconstruction
According to the BMC's survey, there are 389 trees earmarked on the plot, of which 189 will be felled, and 200 will be transplanted.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Mumbai: On Friday, civic officials, along with local residents, visited the entire area containing several trees that would be cut down for the reconstruction of the Malabar Hill reservoir. The residents insisted on relocating the reservoir to Mahalaxmi Racecourse or Banganga to save the trees.

According to the BMC's survey, there are 389 trees earmarked on the plot, of which 189 will be felled, and 200 will be transplanted. A public hearing was conducted by Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of gardens, on Thursday. Several residents from Voice of Malabar Hill, a resident's group, attended the hearing and were taken for a site visit at Malabar Hill reservoir on Friday.

Suggestions received to store water through innovative tech

Pervin Sanghvi, a resident of Malabar Hill who visited the site with the officials, said, "The civic officials discussed their plan with us and explained the project. Some residents came up with suggestions to store water through innovative technology and try to save as many trees as they can. Since transplanted trees rarely survive, we hope the civic body understands the importance of green cover. We are hopeful that the BMC will come up with a solution."

Zoru Bhathena, an environmental activist, said, "The existing water reservoir measures a surface area of approximately 22,000 sq meters. But the tree removal notices are affixed on the adjoining plots measuring another approximately 22,000 sq meters. We are unable to comprehend why 22,000 sq meters of additional tree cover is required to be removed to repair an existing 22,000 sq meter water tank? It thus appears that something else is planned, besides repairing a water tank. These additional plans must be disclosed on the BMC portal along with public notice."

The BMC plans to increase the capacity of the reservoir from 147.78 million liters to 191 million liters to augment water supply. It supplies water to Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Colaba, Girgaon, Nepeansea Road, and the entire Malabar Hill area.

Mumbai News: Over 100 Suggestions, Objections For Reconstruction Of Malabar Hill Reservoir
