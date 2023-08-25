 Mumbai News: Resident Doctors Meet Governor Ramesh Bais; Seek Better Conditions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Resident Doctors Meet Governor Ramesh Bais; Seek Better Conditions

Mumbai News: Resident Doctors Meet Governor Ramesh Bais; Seek Better Conditions

Dr Abhijit Hegle told the Governor that a significant number of resident doctors reside in substandard accommodations that are overcrowded and lack appropriate sanitation facilities.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) met Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday to discuss their problems like the condition of hostels, vacant posts, pending arrears and attacks on doctors from patients. MARD represents over 6,000 resident doctors. Its state president, Dr Abhijit Hegle told the Governor that a significant number of resident doctors reside in substandard accommodations that are overcrowded and lack appropriate sanitation facilities. The hostels are also accident prone, he said.

Appreciating the initiative to set up a medical college in every district of the state, Hegle said on the other hand academicians of existing medical colleges are being transferred, which has led to a serious shortage of faculty in various departments of multiple institutes.

“Shortage of faculty has a detrimental effect on a resident doctor’s training and lack of practical teaching compromised the research related activity. So, we have urged for the recruitment of permanent faculty comprising professors, associate and assistant professors, and lecturers to ensure quality training,” said Dr Rahul Munde, MARD’s general secretary. 

Read Also
Mumbai: After MARD's Intervention, Over 1,000 New Vacancies For PG Doctors
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ IMPACT: Activist Knocks Human Rights Commission Door Over Harbour Line Garbage

FPJ IMPACT: Activist Knocks Human Rights Commission Door Over Harbour Line Garbage

Bombay HC Directs Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award Committee to Reconsider Inclusion of Athlete

Bombay HC Directs Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Award Committee to Reconsider Inclusion of Athlete

Mumbai News: Absconding Prisoner Apprehended In UP

Mumbai News: Absconding Prisoner Apprehended In UP

Mumbai News: Resident Doctors Meet Governor Ramesh Bais; Seek Better Conditions

Mumbai News: Resident Doctors Meet Governor Ramesh Bais; Seek Better Conditions

Maharashtra: New Curriculum Framework For Foundational Years From This Academic Year

Maharashtra: New Curriculum Framework For Foundational Years From This Academic Year