Mumbai News: Resident Doctors Meet Governor Ramesh Bais; Seek Better Conditions

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) met Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday to discuss their problems like the condition of hostels, vacant posts, pending arrears and attacks on doctors from patients. MARD represents over 6,000 resident doctors. Its state president, Dr Abhijit Hegle told the Governor that a significant number of resident doctors reside in substandard accommodations that are overcrowded and lack appropriate sanitation facilities. The hostels are also accident prone, he said.

Appreciating the initiative to set up a medical college in every district of the state, Hegle said on the other hand academicians of existing medical colleges are being transferred, which has led to a serious shortage of faculty in various departments of multiple institutes.

“Shortage of faculty has a detrimental effect on a resident doctor’s training and lack of practical teaching compromised the research related activity. So, we have urged for the recruitment of permanent faculty comprising professors, associate and assistant professors, and lecturers to ensure quality training,” said Dr Rahul Munde, MARD’s general secretary.