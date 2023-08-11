 Mumbai: After MARD's Intervention, Over 1,000 New Vacancies For PG Doctors
Dr Abhijit Helge, President of MARD (central), said they are happy with the decision of augmenting seats.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

After the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) raised the issue of inadequate number of senior resident doctors posts for qualified postgraduate doctors, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has now created 1,432 more vacancies. The bond will be allotted to the respective students as per the merit list after August 16.

On August 9, the DMER had released a comprehensive list outlining the availability of senior residency positions for qualified PG doctors across the state. There are 98 preventive science medicine PG candidates waiting for posting and there are 40 seats available. Similarly, for anaesthesia posting, there are 167 seats and there are 210 candidates. In gynaecology, there are only 140 seats against 194 candidates.

Dr Abhijit Helge, President of MARD (central), said they are happy with the decision of augmenting seats. “This decision will have a positive impact on the recently graduated PGs who will be serving at government medical colleges across Maharashtra. Moreover, it will also help to enhance patient care,” he said.

In January, a statewide strike was organised by central MARD for increasing the number of posts for senior residents. Throughout the course of their three-year postgraduate program, doctors assume the role of junior residents. Upon successful program completion, they qualify for senior resident positions.

Terming the skewed ratio of vacancies against PG doctors as a challenge, MARD said the number of available postgraduate seats continues to grow while the corresponding count of senior resident positions has not kept pace. Consequently, a significant number of postgraduates have been left without senior residency opportunities.



