Mumbai News: Raped For Over 2 Years By Father, Teen Finally Reveals Ordeal During NGO Session

Mumbai: During a communication session at an NGO, a 15-year-old girl finally narrated her ordeal after suffering silently for the past two years. The teen alleged that her father repeatedly raped her in this period and even threatened her not to reveal the horrific crime. The accused has been arrested.

It has been learnt that the man allegedly frequently subjected his wife to domestic violence. Concerned about the girl, her relatives sent her to the NGO which offered free education. During a session conducted on July 10, volunteers noticed that the girl remained aloof and subsequently started a discussion with her. The teen then revealed that her father sexually assaulted her when they were alone at home. She said that she kept silent as he had threatened to intensify the assault if she confided in anyone.

After coming to know of the abhorrent crime, the NGO immediately approached the Mankhurd police on Saturday. Cops recorded the girl's statement and subsequently registered a first information report (FIR) against her 40-year-old father. He was arrested the same day from his residence in Lallubhai Compound, Mankhurd.

A case has been filed against the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force against the woman) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

