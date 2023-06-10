Mumbai Crime: Teen 'Friend' Drugs Minor, Rapes Her For A Month

Mumbai: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly intoxicated and raped by her 19-year-old friend repeatedly for a month at her residence in Chembur. The assault occurred whenever the girl was alone at home. The accused had access to her house as her family knew him and he shared a “friendly relationship” with everyone, the Chembur police said on Saturday, adding that he used the opportunity to also steal from the house.

The sexual assault allegedly occurred from May 7 to June 6 when the girl’s parents were out for work. The police said that the man would visit the girl, intoxicate her and rape her in semi-conscious state.

How the shameful incident came to light

The incident came to light when her parents noticed gold jewellery and cash missing from their house. When they asked their daughter, she revealed the man’s frequent visits and whatever she recalled of the assault. The parents immediately approached the police and a case was registered on the night of June 6, following which the girl’s medical check-up was conducted and the man was arrested. On interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he stole valuables from the house to buy a mobile phone.

Rapist arrested under various sections of IPC

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 420 (cheating), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.