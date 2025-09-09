Mumbai News: Power Outage Hits KEM & Tata Hospitals In Parel, Patients Suffer

KEM |

Mumbai: Hundreds of patients suffered on Tuesday as the two major public hospitals in Mumbai, the BMC-run KEM Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital, both located in Parel faced power outage for hours. The outage was said due to problem in main supply line of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which supplies power in the city area. The main campus of the KEM hospital remaining unaffected.

"KEM hospital's Orthopedic section, the building located opposite Tata Memorial Hospital suffered electricity cut due to issue in main supply line. The power went off for around 9.30 am and restored within 90 minutes," said Municipal Mazdoor Union general secretary Pradeep Narkar. "The building is not located in the main campus, also it doesn't have any operation theatre. Thus there were no major issues. However, the X-ray machines were not operational," Narkar added.

Officials said the electricity at the Tata Memorial Hospital, the biggest cancer hospital in the city, faced power outage three to four times in a day. However, the supply was restored within few minutes each and there was no major issue.

"The electricity supply was restored soon. The reason for power outage is not known," said BEST spokesperson Dattatray Dagade.

Although the BEST said the supply was restored soon, the patients present at the KEM hospital's Orthopedic section said that there were waiting for their turn without electricity for hours, while some returned without doctors' consultation.

Nazia Bano, a resident of Chembur said, "I have a fractured arm and had consultation with the KEM's orthopedic doctor for deciding on my surgery and blood tests. The doctors were struggling to consult the patients and all consultations were done using mobile phone torch. I reached there by 9.30 am and were there till 12.30. By the time I left, the power had not restored."

Bano said that there were around 100 OPD patients at the time she was at the KEM hospital's Orthopedic section when the power went off.

