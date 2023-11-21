Mumbai News: Police Receive Call Threatening To Kill PM Modi, CM Yogi And Bomb JJ Hospital

Representative image

The Mumbai Police have apprehended a 29-year-old man, Kamran Amir Khan, residing in the New Mhada Colony area of Sion, for making a threatening phone call. In the call, Khan claimed that an associate of Dawood Ibrahim had instructed him to detonate a bomb targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Additionally, Khan threatened to bomb Sir JJ Hospital. The incident prompted the registration of a case against Khan at the Azad Maidan police station.

According to police sources, Khan, who had been unwell, visited Sir JJ Hospital seeking medical assistance. Dissatisfied with the treatment he received, Khan allegedly vented his frustration by making the threatening call to the Mumbai Police control room on Sunday.

A police official disclosed that the threatening call was swiftly reported to the crime branch, leading to a trace of the caller's location to Sion. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against Kamran Amir Khan, and he was promptly arrested.

The motive behind Khan's actions appears to be rooted in his dissatisfaction with the medical attention received at Sir JJ Hospital. The police are now proceeding with the necessary legal actions in response to the threats made by the accused.