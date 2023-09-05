 Mumbai News: Control Room Receives Two Threatening Calls In A Day
This year alone, the control room has received over 40 threatening calls.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Control Room Receives Two Threatening Calls In A Day | Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Control Room received two separate hoax calls on Monday, claiming the presence of bombs. In the first incident around 1pm, a 42-year-old woman residing on Nepean Sea Road contacted the control room, stating that there was a bomb in her house and pleaded for police assistance. The control room immediately informed the Malabar Hill police station, who discovered upon investigation that the woman was suffering from a mental illness and had been undergoing treatment for several years. The verification of her medical records confirmed her condition.

The second call occurred at 10pm, with the caller warning that a bomb blast was going to take place in Kamathipura’s 12 street. The Nagpada Police were promptly informed and conducted a thorough search in the specified area, but no explosive devices were found. The police traced the caller, identified as Dilip Rajaram Raut, 35, who had made the call out of vengeance against a sex worker he encountered in 12th street. Raut, who was allegedly drunk at the time of making the call, was arrested.

This year alone, the control room has received over 40 threatening calls.

