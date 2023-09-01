Mumbai Police Receives Threat Call; '2 Pakistanis Will Blow Up Taj Hotel,' Says Drunk Man; Probe On |

Mumbai Police received a threat call on Thursday claiming two Pakistani citizens would reach the city to blow up the Taj Hotel. A call was received at the main control room of the Mumbai Police from an unknown man, informing them that two men hailing from Pakistan would enter Indian territory. Their plan is to enter Mumbai through the sea route and blow up the city’s famous hotel, he said on the call.

According to reports, the caller introduced himself as Mukesh Singh to the police on the phone call. However, a swift probe initiated by the police revealed that his real name was Jagdamba Prasad Singh. The man was identified as a 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, currently residing in Mumbai's western suburb, Santacruz.

Caller Was Identified As Drunk Man

It was found that the man was drunk when he made the call. The city police have initiated an investigation in the matter. Further action will be taken in the matter.

The Taj Hotel located in the Colaba area of Mumbai was a key target of the deadly 2008 terrorist attacks in the city. The landmark hotel had received similar threat calls many a times in the past as well. However, security measures have been beefed up there to avoid any untoward incident after the attacks.

Another Bomb Threat Issued In Recent Times

An unexpected phone call sent shockwaves through the Mumbai Police control room on August 24, alerting security agencies. The caller conveyed a chilling message to the police that a bomb had been planted on an aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, scheduled to depart in 10 hours. The police swiftly initiated an investigation at the airport, while simultaneously attempting to trace the caller's location.

The police managed to pinpoint the source of the call to the Satara district in Maharashtra. Upon reaching the location, it was discovered that the caller was a 10-year-old child. This child, who was physically disabled and spends most of his time confined to bed while watching television and using his mobile device, demonstrated a remarkable intellect. After watching a crime show, he learned that police should be alerted in times of emergency, leading him to dial the control room number.