Mumbai News: Passenger Found Drinking Inside First Class Coach Of Borivali Local, WR To Probe Incident

In a recent incident aboard a Borivali local train's first-class compartment, a vigilant passenger discovered an individual consuming alcohol within the same coach.

The concerned traveler promptly photographed the offender and shared the evidence with the Free Press Journal, shedding light on this breach of conduct.

Regrettably, this occurrence is not the first of its kind on Mumbai's local trains. Earlier in March 2023, a similar incident transpired on a Western line local train, gaining widespread attention after going viral.

The Railway Act of 1989 explicitly prohibits smoking, alcohol consumption, and the use of intoxicants on railway premises, encompassing both trains and platforms. Despite the legal prohibition, a small fraction of passengers persistently disregard these regulations.

Bold Offender's Actions

In the recent case, a passenger in the first-class compartment of the 12:16 am Churchgate-Borivali local train from Mahim witnessed an individual unabashedly drinking from a clear plastic bottle.

The contents, a mixture that appeared to be whisky diluted with water, were consumed with an air of indifference. The individual, who disregarded the presence of co-passengers including women and children, took the liberty to prop up his feet on an adjacent bench.

Witness Account

"The passenger put his feet up on the opposite bench and proceeded to drink from the bottle, in full view of his co-passengers, which included women and children," an eyewitness told FPJ .

"There were about two dozen people in the coach, but the offender seemed unconcerned. He continued to enjoy his drink, which was accompanied with chakhna," further added eyewitness.

Legal Consequences

According to Section 145 of the Railway Act of 1989, possession or consumption of liquor or intoxicants on railway premises, including trains and platforms, results in the cancellation of the offender's train ticket or railway pass.

Furthermore, the accused can face imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 500.

When approached for comment, a senior official from the Western Railway acknowledged the incident and assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.