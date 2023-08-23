Mumbai News: 16 Western Railway Employees Felicitated For Ensuring Safe Train Operations

Ashok Kumar Misra - General Manager of Western Railway is seen along with Additional General Manager, Principal Chief Safety Officer and the recipients of GM’s Safety Award | FPJ

Mumbai: In a commendable display of dedication and vigilance, sixteen employees from different divisions of Western Railway (WR) were honoured for their exceptional contributions to maintaining safe train operations. The recognition took place at the WR Headquarters in Mumbai, where these individuals were praised for their sharp attention to duty and efforts in preventing untoward incidents. The awards were presented by Ashok Kumar Misra, the General Manager of Western Railway.

Recipients from various divisions

The recipients hailed from various divisions, with four employees each from Vadodara and Bhavnagar divisions, three from Mumbai Central Division, two from both Ratlam and Rajkot Divisions, and one from Ahmedabad Division. The ceremony was attended by the Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs), while Divisional Railway Managers from all divisions participated remotely through video conferencing.

In a statement issued by Western Railway, Misra lauded the awarded staff members for their exemplary dedication and underlined their role as inspirations for their colleagues. He emphasized their commitment to ensuring safe train operations, citing instances where their quick thinking and proactive measures averted potential accidents. The recognized employees were involved in a range of safety-related actions, including detecting rail and track fractures, identifying hairline cracks in wheels, promptly engaging emergency brakes to prevent incidents, and even undertaking challenging tasks like resetting the Alarm Chain Pulling mechanism on a bridge. Their efforts also extended to identifying issues like hot axles, brake binding, or obstructions on passing trains. Notably, they also demonstrated their commitment to passenger safety by preventing individuals from falling into gaps between trains and platforms while attempting to board moving trains.

Ashok Kumar Misra expressed his pride in the honored employees and urged others to follow their lead in upholding safety standards across various aspects of train operations. The recognition event stands as a testament to Western Railway's dedication to fostering a culture of vigilance, responsibility, and excellence in ensuring safe and secure train travel.