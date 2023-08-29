Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Entering India Multiple Times Using Fake Passport

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The airport authorities registered an FIR against an individual for allegedly violating immigration rules. The accused was identified as Anup Singh (40). Anup Singh, who resides in Tanzania, used a fake passport and entered India multiple times posing as a Tanzanian citizen, when he was actually an Indian citizen.

On 28 August, at 5.15 am. Anup Singh arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. During the immigration check, officers discovered Anup Singh' Emergency Certificate, dated back to January 13th 2021. Subsequently, the immigration officer initiated an inquiry and during the inquiry, Anup Singh revealed that in 2004, he went to Naurabi with the help of an agent named Sunil from Delhi. There he met another agent named Jagtar Singh, who facilitated his journey to Tanzania by Road. Jagtar Singh provided him with a work permit, under which Anup Singh resided in Tanzania.

Anup Made A Fake Tanzanian Passport Through Agent

In 2005-06, Jagtar Singh promised to get Anup Singh to a European country and affix a Schengen Visa to his passport. However, Anup Singh had raised doubt about the Visa and he argued with Jagtar Singh, leading to Jagtar Singh removing the Schengen Visa sticker from Anup Singh's passport, which resulted in passport damage. Anup Singh then obtained a new passport from the Indian Embassy in Tanzania.

Around 2008, Jagtar Singh provided Anup Singh with a fake Tanzania passport. Anup Singh used this fake passport to travel to India four times, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2018. Upon realizing the Tanzania Passport was fake, he tore it and obtained an Emergency certificate from the Indian Embassy in Tanzania.

During the inquiry at Mumbai International Airport, it was discovered that Anup Singh had traveled to Delhi four times using the fake Tanzania passport. Indian immigration authorities contacted the Indian Embassy in Tanzania, which acknowledged the mistake in issuing the Emergency certificate to Anup Singh.

Anup Singh's use of the fake passport to deceive immigration officers led to the lodging of an FIR against him. He was charged under sections 419 (cheating), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (forged document) of the IPC Act at Sahar police station.

