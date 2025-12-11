Mumbai News: Panic In Mahim As Abandoned Ball Python Found In Residential Area

Panic In Mahim As Abandoned Ball Python Found In Residential Area (Representative Image) | roundglasssustain.com

Mumbai: A ball python, generally found in Africa, has been rescued from a residential area in Mumbai, a wildlife welfare group representative said on Thursday.

The reptile was found abandoned at a housing society in Mahim last week, triggering panic in the area.

After being alerted, members of a wildlife welfare NGO reached the spot, rescued the snake and handed it over to the forest department, he said.

The ball python is not native to India. Hence, the reptile found here is suspected to be a lost or abandoned illegal pet, the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) said.

The forest department is investigating the matter to initiate necessary action, it said.

The snake will be rehabilitated in consultation with experts from RAWW, the NGO said.

