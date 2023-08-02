Mumbai News: Only ₹100 Charges For Ganesh Idol Makers As Security Deposit

The BMC will now charge only Rs100 to the stockists and Ganesh idol makers instead of Rs1,000 as a security deposit for their pandals. The decision was taken by civic authorities in a meeting with guardian minister of the city Deepak Kesarkar and guardian minister of suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday at the headquarters. The earlier charge was strongly opposed by all the Ganehostsav mandals in the city.

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said, “It will not be easy to pay the deposit for the small roadside pandals. There is no specific justification for charging Rs1,000, therefore mandals were opposing the fee.” Considering the request, the guardian ministers directed in a review meeting to the BMC to lessen the amount.

The mandals also complained about the inadequate supply of Shadu clay for making Ganesh idols. However, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) Ramakant Biradar, who is the civic Ganeshotsav coordinator, said, “We have provided 205 metric tonne of Shadu clay and more will be supplied if we receive demand from idol makers. We have also made arrangements for them at 45 places where at least 5 to 10 idol makers can work.”

They have also demanded to fill the potholes on the vital roads in the city where several Ganesh mandals will carry out. They have requested the BMC to fill all the potholes as it will be difficult to find a way to keep the Ganesh idols safe. The civic authorities have assured them that the potholes will be filled on war-footing.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide and other officials were also present at the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)