Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festival: 2 Teams Per Ward To Check Idols For Homes

The BMC will appoint two teams in each ward to check whether Ganesh idols for homes are being made with eco-friendly material. The civic body has emphasised on environment friendly celebrations this year and is in the process of establishing 48 inspection teams.

As per fresh rules issued this year, idols for homes should not be more than four feet in height and should be made out of shadu clay (which dissolves easily in water after immersion). Makers have also been asked to put red circles on idols made of PoP and green circles on clay idols. To aid the process, the BMC claims to have distributed 150 tonne of shadu clay from Gujarat among artists.

Violators will be booked under Act

Officials said that those violating rules will be booked under provisions of the Environmental Protection Law, 1986.

In 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board issued comprehensive guidelines banning PoP idols to stop water pollution. Thereafter, the BMC held a series of meetings with Ganesh mandals and decided to strictly implement the ban beginning 2021.

