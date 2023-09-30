 Mumbai News: One Critically Hurt During Street Fight Between Ganpati Mandals 
A verbal duel escalated into a street fight between the two mandals

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: One Critically Hurt During Street Fight Between Ganpati Mandals  | representative pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a knife after a fight broke out between two Ganpati mandals on Friday morning when they were heading for immersions. According to Appu Devendra, 23, who is part of GKR Gardencha Raja mandal, the melee occurred when one of the members of Antop Hill Churchcha Raja mandal apparently made a mocking gesture. 

Both the mandals met at Dadar TT and Vishal Biradar, 26, of the Antop Hill group made signs towards Chandru Devendra of Raja mandal, and tried to flee. A verbal duel soon escalated into a street fight when Vishal assaulted Chandru, said Appu who was present at the spot. The former was joined by 15-16 boys who were part of the procession and started hitting everyone in the opposite gang. 

No arrests made as all accused still in hospital

In the commotion, Vishal took out a pocket-sized knife and attacked Chandru on his chest and stomach multiple times. A profusely-bleeding Chandru snatched the and stabbed Vishal's hand before passing out. Subsequently, Vishal and company fled. 

Appu, who was also hurt, called his friend who brought his motorcycle. They then took Chandru to the Sion Hospital where Vishal was also getting treated. The hospital authorities alerted the Matunga police. Chandru has been shifted to the intensive care unit as he is in a critical condition, said Appu who has filed an attempt to murder case against Vishal and his 15-year-old brother.

No arrests have been made yet as all the accused are still in hospital, said the police.

