 Listed Criminal Shot At By History-Sheeter’s Aides, None Hurt
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Listed Criminal Shot At By History-Sheeter’s Aides, None Hurt | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fear and panic gripped MP Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, when the close aides of history-sheeter named Zubair Maulana fired at another criminal Nafees Adalat, the police said.

Adalat, however, managed to dodge bullets and no fatalities were reported. Investigating officer (IO) Leeladhar Thakur told Free Press that the complainant Adalat approached police on Saturday night, and said that he had called a man named Balu, a close aide of the history sheeter Zubair Maulana.

He had told Balu not to involve his younger brother in gambling. This did not go down well with Maulana, who called up Adalat in a fit of rage and told him that he would be gunned him down within an hour.

After an hour, three of his aides identified as Salman, Raja and another person came towards his house and shot at Nafees as he was standing outside the house in MP Nagar.

It is noteworthy that Adalat too has a criminal record had and had shot a criminal in 2019. Following this, he was imprisoned. History-sheeter Zubair Mualana has more than 30 criminal cases registered against him, IO Thakur said.

