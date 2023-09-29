Watch: Two Student Groups Engage In Violent Brawl at Lucknow University, Police Called In

Brawl at Lucknow University between two groups | Twitter @PiyushD86375416

A video is trending on the micro-blogging site of a scuffle between two group of students in the campus of Lucknow University, according to a post shared on X, (formerly Twitter). The video shared by X user, Piyush Dwivedi writes, "A fierce fight took place between two groups of students in the campus, the policemen however protected a youth and took him away. Angry LU students protested in front of the police vehicle. Recently there was a dispute in the university campus."

In the video, a few police personnel could be seen shielding a youth who is being thrashed by a mob, the cops then escort the person to their vehicle.

लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय में जमकर हुई मारपीट, छात्रों के 2 गुटों में एलयू में जमकर हुई मारपीट, बामुश्किल पुलिसकर्मी युवक को बचाकर ले गए, नाराज एलयू के छात्र गाड़ी के सामने बैठे, पिछले दिनों भी हुआ था विवि परिसर में विवाद.



*पीयूष द्विवेदी* ✍️ pic.twitter.com/x45HiTjGpH — Piyush Dwivedi (@PiyushD86375416) September 29, 2023

There was a fierce fight in Lucknow University, there was a fierce fight between two groups of students in LU, with difficulty the policemen saved the youth and took him away, angry LU students sat in front of the car, +pic.twitter.com/f3bcy7XD8i — Rofl Zubair 2.0 (@Rofl_zubair123) September 29, 2023

Outsiders entered the campus

According to the reports, a few outsiders entered the varsity to beat a university student. In this process, two students of Subhash hostel; Akshay Verma and Ashish Pandey were chased and beaten in front of the proctor's office. Seeing the brawl, other students of the varsity reached the spot and caught hold of the accused and started thrashing them. After which the cops were called and situation was put under control. The person in the video who is being beaten brutally is alleged to be an outsider.

Amar Ujala reports, Chief Medical Superintendent of Balrampur Hospital, Dr. Atul Mehrotra said that 8 persons have been brought to the Balrampur Hospital in injured condition. Out of these one student is of the Lucknow university.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)