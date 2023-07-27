Lucknow University Admission 2023: Merit List Out For UG Courses At lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University UG Admission 2023 | IANS

Lucknow University has released the merit list for the BCA and LLB (integrated 5 years) courses for candidates who appeared in graduate entrance examination 2023-24. Candidates can check the merit list through the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates whose names are on the merit list can now participate in the online counselling process for undergraduate admissions.

The choice-filling process for BCA and LLB (integrated 5-year) courses will take place from July 27 to July 30, 2023. Candidates must log in using their login ID provided earlier to fill in their choices.

Candidates need to participate in the counselling process and complete the choice filling before the last date. Candidate won't be considered for admission who do not register for counselling or choice filling process.

Steps to check merit list for UG Admission 2023:

Visit the official website of Lucknow University, lkouniv.ac.in.

Look for the link related to the graduate entrance exam merit list or BCA and LLB merit list.

Click on the respective link to access the merit list.

The merit list will be displayed on the screen, containing the names of the candidates.

Candidates can search for their names or roll numbers in the merit list to check their rank and eligibility for the counselling process.

