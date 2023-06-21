Ten US students arrive in Lucknow University to learn Urdu, Persian | IANS

Ten American students have arrived at the Lucknow University (LU) to learn Urdu and Persian during their eight-week stay in the city.



The university will hold classes for them twice a week and will also acquaint them with Indian culture and ethos.



These students already have a knowledge of these two languages and have come here to hone their skills and diction.



This development is a result of an MoU signed between the University of Lucknow and the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS), New Delhi.



Prof RP Singh, director, international collaboration, said, that in line with this collaboration, Lucknow University is offering a short-term course spanning eight weeks to teach Urdu and Persian to American students.



Julia Norman from Los Angeles says they are fortunate to have been given the opportunity to study Urdu in Lucknow. Julia hopes to develop language skills here at LU. "This city's rich culture and vibrant history makes this an ideal place," she said.



Meredith Church from the University of Colorado says they are fascinated by the history and confluence of culture in Lucknow. "Honoured to have the opportunity to learn Urdu here," she said.



Nikash Harapanahalli from the US state of Texas said that the opportunity to learn Urdu in Lucknow is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.