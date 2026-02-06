AAP Leader Killing: CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi

CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi (Screengrab) | X

Hours after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Friday morning, CCTV footage of the killing surfaced online and soon went viral.

In the clip, a man wearing a black hoodie and with his face covered with a mask was seen approaching Oberoi’s black-coloured Thar. He then fired indiscriminately at the AAP leader.

Here Is The CCTV Footage Of The Shooting:

Notably, the shooter was not alone, as the video shows that another man was waiting on a two-wheeler for him. The two men managed to flee from the spot. The incident gripped the locals of the Model Town area with panic.

After the shooter fled, locals rushed towards Oberoi’s vehicle. The 38-year-old AAP leader was reportedly rushed to Fortis Hospital. However, he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The incident took place at around 7:40 am on Friday. The motive behind Oberoi’s killing remains unknown so far, as no gang has claimed responsibility for the murder.

Opposition Leaders In Punjab Slam AAP Government:

Opposition leaders in Punjab hit out at the ruling dispensation over Oberoi’s murder. Criticising the state government, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said, “Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann’s watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia also slammed the AAP government. “In another broad daylight murder, @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi has been shot dead in Model Town, Jalandhar, by two assailants who fired eight to ten bullets at him. This has become a new norm in Punjab. Kill anyone, anywhere, as per whims and fancies,” he wrote in his X post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is the third such incident in the past two months. In January this year, an AAP leader and village sarpanch was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a wedding function in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The victim, Jarmal Singh (50), was the sarpanch of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district. Meanwhile, in December last year, kabaddi player Rana Balachauria was shot dead in front of players and spectators during a live match in Punjab’s Mohali.