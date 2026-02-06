'Court Cannot Compel Any Woman To Complete Pregnancy': SC Allows 30-Week Termination for Maharashtra Minor

Supreme Court of India | X

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India on Friday, February 6, 2026 authorised the medical termination of a 30-week pregnancy for a minor, asserting that the state cannot legally compel any individual to continue an unwanted pregnancy.

Presiding over the case of A (Mother of X) v. State of Maharashtra, justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasised that the reproductive autonomy of the young girl must be the primary consideration, particularly since she had expressed a clear and consistent desire to end the pregnancy.

Priority of reproductive autonomy over compulsion

According to LiveLaw, the Bench observed that the pregnancy was inherently "illegitimate" given that the girl herself was still a minor and was facing an "unfortunate situation" arising from a relationship.

Moral and legal complexities

In a notable clarification of the law, the court stated that the right to terminate did not depend on whether the pregnancy resulted from sexual assault or a consensual relationship. Instead, the ruling focussed on the fundamental right of the minor to make decisions regarding her own body and future.

"What has to be considered in the instant case is the right of the minor child to continue a pregnancy which is ex facie illegitimate in as much as she is a minor and has to face this unfortunate situation of having the pregnancy owing to a relationship that she had. The issue is not whether the relationship was consensual or whether it was the case of sexual assault," the judgment said.

"Ultimately the fact is that the child to be is not legitimate and secondly, the mother to be of the child does not want to bear the child. If the interest of the mother is to be taken note of, then her reproductive autonomy must be given sufficient emphasis," it said.

"The court cannot compel any woman much less a minor child to complete her pregnancy if she is otherwise not intending to do so," the judgment said further allowing the plea.

Ensuring medical safety

The Supreme Court instructed JJ Hospital in Mumbai to proceed with the medical termination mandating that the procedure be carried out with the highest standards of medical safety and care.

Throughout the proceedings, Justice Nagarathna acknowledged the profound moral and legal complexities at play, noting that while every birth represents a new life, the court's decision was ultimately guided by the minor's unwavering refusal to carry the pregnancy to term.

By prioritising her clear and consistent choice, the Bench affirmed that her personal will outweighed the potential of the pregnancy.

"It is also difficult for us but what to do. Whether we should compel her to give birth to a child? Because the child which will be born is also ultimately going to be a life. Then there is another question if she can terminate at 24 weeks why not at 30 weeks? Ultimately she doesn't want to continue the pregnancy. Bottom line is she doesn't want to give birth, that is the difficulty," Justice Nagarathna said.