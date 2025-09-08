Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registration Begins Today At mahahsscboard.in; Check Details Here

Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registration: The Maharashtra HSC exam registration dates for 2026 have been made public on the official website by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The Maharashtra HSC board exam registration for 2026 will take place from September 8 to September 30, 2025, according to the announcement.

The Maharashtra HSC Board Registration 2026 application must be completed online at mahahsscboard.in, the Board's official website. Students from the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be able to register for the Maharashtra HSC test in 2026 utilising the U-DISE Plus Pen-ID system. On the board's official website, students who haven't enrolled yet can fill out a fresh application by providing all the necessary information.

It is anticipated that the Maharashtra HSC board test would take place in February or March of 2026. However, the officials have not yet revealed the official dates for the 2026 Maharashtra HSC test.

Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registration: Important dates

Maharashtra HSC Registration 2026 begins: September 8, 2025

Last date to register: September 30, 2025

Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Regular junior college students

Vocational course students

Repeaters from any stream

Private candidates with valid registration

Students applying through the Grade Improvement Scheme

Students taking isolated subjects

ITI students using the Transfer of Credit (TOC) system

Maharashtra HSC 2026 Registration: What's next after registration?

Junior colleges can download the pre-list of candidates via their login after pupils complete the MSBSHSE class 12 exam form 2026. Students must carefully compare their signatures to their names and the details they have supplied. The principal will sign and seal each sheet of the Maharashtra Board pre-list of candidates after it has been validated.