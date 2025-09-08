Bar Council of India To Announce AIBE 20 Notification 2025 Anytime Soon; Check Details Here

Bar Council of India (BCI) | Representative Image

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The BCI is set to release the formal notification for the 20th edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) this week, according to reports. For law graduates who wish to practise in Indian courts, the AIBE is a required certification.

The examination is anticipated to take place during the second or third week of December, based on reports. Important information, such as eligibility requirements, the curriculum, exam instructions, and the entire registration period, will be shared in the upcoming AIBE notification.

Candidates must be enrolled with a State Bar Council and possess an LLB degree from an accredited university in order to be eligible for AIBE 20. Law students in their last year are not eligible to apply.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Website to check the notification

barcouncilofindia.org

allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Steps to download notification

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, the Bar Council of India's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "AIBE 20 Notification 2025" link.

Press the link.

Step 3: It will open the official AIBE notification PDF.

Step 4: Exam dates, eligibility, the curriculum, the application procedure, and costs are all included in the notification.

Step 5: Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

Step 6: Before completing the AIBE 20 application, carefully read all instructions.

Step 7: Check the website frequently for updates on the exam schedule, admit card, and registration.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Required documents for registration

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB mark sheets

Advocate ID card

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Step to register

Step 1: Go to allindiabarexamination.com, AIBE's official website.

Step 2: Enter your login information to create an account.

Step 3: Complete the necessary information, such as names, contact information, and educational background.

Step 4: Pay the required application fees.

Step 5: After selecting "Submit," your application will be sent in.

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: Passing marks

It is expected that the AIBE passing requirements—45% for General/OBC candidates and 40% for SC/ST candidates—will not change. To be eligible for the Certificate of Practice (COP), candidates need to receive the bare minimum of grades.

English and 21 additional vernacular languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, and Telugu, are among the 22 languages used for AlBE. The exam material will be based on 19 different undergraduate legal courses, and candidates can select their favourite language while completing the application.