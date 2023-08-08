 Mumbai News: 'NCP Doesn't Have 2 Groups,' Sharad Pawar Tells ECI
Mumbai News: 'NCP Doesn't Have 2 Groups,' Sharad Pawar Tells ECI

Abhijit MulyeUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
Sharad Pawar/Ajit Pawar | PTI

Mumbai: Stating that the NCP doesn’t have two groups and that the Ajit Pawar group’s petition doesn’t prove the existence of two factions, the Sharad Pawar group of the NCP has appealed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reject the Ajit Pawar group’s petition staking claim on the party’s name and symbol.

Eight NCP leaders under the leadership of Ajit Pawar took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on July 2. The NCP had then announced expulsion of the nine members, who were sworn in as ministers and said that the party remains united and is firmly backing the party supremo Sharad Pawar.

“We have received the EC letter and we should be sending them a detailed reply in the stipulated time frame they have mentioned, which is around one month,” NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto told the FPJ. “We have sent a preliminary reply. It is basically a one page reply appealing the CI not to consider the petition regarding transfer of party’s name and symbol,” he added.

Sr. Pawar and Jr. Pawar refrain from questions

During the monsoon session of the state legislature, some of the NCP members sat on the treasury benches while a few were seen on the opposition side. When asked about it in the press conference on the last day of the session, Ajit Pawar avoided straight reply to questions related to number of MLAs on his side. He too had said that the party hasn’t split and that the whole party is with him.

The Sharad Pawar faction too, after a few initial attempts to claim majority, didn’t reveal the number of MLAs on their side.

On this backdrop, speculations are rife that both the factions of the NCP are likely to come together again.

