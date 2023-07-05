Sharad Pawar Camp Files Caveat In Election Commission Over NCP Symbol And Party Name

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar | ANI

In the latest on the crisis in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has filed a caveat in the Election Commission (EC) over the party symbol and name. NCP's poll logo or symbol is an analogue alarm clock. According to media reports, Sharad Pawar camp has told the Election Commission to ensure that they are heard before any call is taken by the apex poll body. The development comes a day after both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar made expulsions from the party and tried to assert their supremacy amid the ongoing fight.

Ajit Pawar calls for a meeting

Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the Shinde led Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to become the second deputy CM in the state, has called a meeting on Wednesday (July 5) of the party MLAs supporting him. Reports claim that after the meeting, Ajit Pawar faction might approach the Election Commission to lay a claim to the NCP party symbol and name. The meeting will be held in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra.

Sharad Pawar calls for a meeting

Sharad Pawar has also called a meeting at 1 pm. The senior leader will meet MLAs who are with him at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Poster war continues

Meanwhile, the poster war continues as supporters of both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar try to prove that their leader has the upper hand in the battle for control over NCP.

Sharad Pawar on his photo used by nephew Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday (July 4) sent out a clear message that the group headed by him is the real NCP and asserted that the party and the legacy is his. The senior Pawar clearly indicated that those who "betrayed" his ideology should not put up or use his photo. "Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil, the state president, can use my photograph," Pawar told reporters.