Ajit Keeps Sharad Pawar's Photo At New Office; NCP Founder Says 'Betrayers Shouldn't Use My Photo Without Permission'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, dealing a blow to Ajit Pawar and rebels led by him, warned that they should not use his picture for any purposes. Sharad Pawar's statement came on the same day when Ajit Pawaar fraction inaugurated the new party office and kept founder Sharad Pawar's photo there.

As the Nationalist Congress Party experiences a formal division, both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have initiated separate endeavors to fortify and unify their respective party organisations. However, the strategies pursued by the uncle and nephew are divergent, setting the stage for a challenging and turbulent journey ahead.

The rivalry between the uncle and nephew has only just commenced, and it is expected to ignite tensions at every turn. While Ajit Pawar and his supporters have refrained from launching direct attacks on the NCP founder, they have explicitly stated that he will retain his position as the national president of the party. However, this stance seems to be motivated more by necessity rather than genuine respect for Senior Pawar. The reason behind this is that Sharad Pawar holds the title of lifetime president in the NCP, granting him the authority to expel any leader he deems necessary, as stipulated in the party's constitution.

Ajit Pawar keeps Sharad Pawar's photo in new office

Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy CM on Sunday, inaugurated new party office along with his supporters.

Ajit Pawar has kept a photo of his uncle Sharad Pawar at the new office even as Pawar senior has refused to align himself with the rebels.

"Don't use my photo": Sharad Pawar warns Ajit

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday has warned Ajit Pawar and other rebel leaders to not use his photo until he's alive.

"Use my photo only with my permission. Those who have betrayed my ideas and now have ideological differences with me should not use my picture," Sharad Pawar said.

"It is my right to decide who can use my photo while I am alive. Therefore, as the national president of the party, I have authorised only the party's state president, Jayant Patil, to use my photo. No one else should use my photo," the veteran politician said.