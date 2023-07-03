NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar Appoints Sonia Doohan As In Charge Of Party's New Delhi Central Office

Following a recent split within the party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar announced on Monday the appointment of Sonia Doohan as the in-charge of the NCP's New Delhi Central office.

"It is hereby notified all public and office bearers of NCP that from today Ms Sonia Doohan will be in charge of Nationalist Congress Party, New Delhi central office," the official communication shared by Sharad Pawar stated.

Today, the NCP chief took the decision to remove party working president Praful Patel and MP Sunil Tatkare from the party due to their involvement in what was deemed as "anti-party activities."

Sharad Pawar also stated that the NCP will initiate the necessary procedures for the formal disqualification of these MPs.

This action was taken shortly after the party's working president, Supriya Sule, recommended disciplinary action against the two leaders for their alleged role in "facilitating and leading the swearing-in of nine MLAs as cabinet ministers" in the BJP-Shiv Sena Maharashtra government.

Yesterday, Ajit Pawar, who previously held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Additionally, eight other MLAs also joined the government.

"Your actions of supporting Ajit Pawar and the eight other MLAs, who have sworn oath as Ministers in violation of the party's direction and mandate, ex-facie amount to anti-party activities and that you deemed to have voluntarily left the membership of Nationalist Congress Party," Pawar said in a communication which was also sent to the two-party MPs.

Praful Patel, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, has had a longstanding association with Pawar and previously served as the working president of the NCP just last month. During his tenure, he also held a ministerial position in the Congress-led UPA government, alongside Pawar.