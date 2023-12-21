Mumbai News: NCB Busts 'Indo-Australian Drug Syndicate'; 3 Arrested

NCB Mumbai bursts Indo-Australia drug syndicate, drugs valued at Rs3 cr seized & 3 persons arrested. | Somendra Sharma

In an excellent follow-up investigation, NCB-Mumbai has successfully burst an international network involved in the illicit trafficking of pharma drugs from India to Australia. Initially, intelligence was gathered wherein an international drug network was involved in the illicit diversion of pharmaceutical drugs from India to foreign destinations, primarily to Australia.

Accordingly, the intelligence was further garnered, after which information was received, and a consignment was sent to Australia through an international courier. Upon extensive data analysis, a parcel was identified and intercepted by a DHL courier in Mumbai. When opened, unsuspecting steel table furniture was found.

NCB found packets of white powder

When further examined closely, packets were found concealed inside the cavities specially designed in the table. When the packets were retrieved, all of them contained a white powdery substance which, when tested, was indicated to be Amphetamine, which weighed a total of 9.877 kgs.

Immediately, a detailed investigation was initiated, after which the involvement of V. Singh was analysed. Consequently, he was intercepted on December 19, 2023 from Mumbai. When questioned, he confessed his involvement and his revelation with specific details.

Two more were intercepted by NCB

Based on his revelation, two of his associates, G. Mishra and P. Sharma, were intercepted in Mumbai. When further enquired, a huge consignment of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs was found from their premises, which were ready to be despatched to foreign destinations. A total of 9800 Zolpidem Tarterate tablets & 18700 Tramadol tablets were seized during this follow-up action. Accordingly, both G. Mishra & P. Sharma were arrested on December 20, 2023.

Further probe revealed shocking insights

During the investigation, it was noted that the persons are well acquainted with the functioning of international parcel mechanisms and have been involved in the trafficking of drugs previously. The syndicate had been in this business for the past 2-3 years and was misusing documents for sending such drug consignments. Further in-depth investigation is underway.