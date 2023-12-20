Dramatic Video: Mumbai Airport DRI Nabs Ugandan Woman Smuggling Drugs in Wig and Undergarments

Ugandan national was trying to smuggle in narcotic substances hiding them inside bra, wig and innerwear | Somendra Sharma

Mumbai: In a meticulously planned operation, officers of DRI Mumbai busted an attempt of smuggling by a female Ugandan national who was trying to smuggle in narcotic substances by adopting a unique and novel modus operandi, whereby the said female passenger was bringing drugs into the country by concealing the same inside the hair wig and bra pads worn by her.

The DRI as a drugs enforcement agency has busted numerous modus operandi ranging from concealment methods like sanitary pads concealment, liquid cocaine in whisky bottles, black cocaine , cocaine in moisturizer bottles etc. This time the concealment inside the bra cups and hair wig made it more challenging.

In the operation conducted in the early hours of 19.12.23, officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit recovered a total of 890 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 8.9 crores approximately, in illicit market, from the said passenger.

The contraband was seized under the provisions of NDPS Act 1985. Further, the passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

This operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to detect and bust the novel modus operandi of drug syndicates to safeguard the society from the scourge of drugs.