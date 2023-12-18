 Mumbai News: DRI Arrests Man For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹40 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: DRI Arrests Man For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹40 Crore

Mumbai News: DRI Arrests Man For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹40 Crore

He had travelled to city from Sierra Leone and was hiding drugs in trolley bag

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man arriving from Sierra Leone and seized four kg of cocaine worth approx ₹40 crore. According to the officers, they received input about an Indian national, who had travelled from Sierra Leone to Mumbai. He was suspected to have smuggled narcotics in India.

“The suspect was identified and intercepted at a hotel near Mumbai international airport, where he was staying. Thorough examination of the luggage in his room resulted in recovery of two packets having white powdery substance, which were ingeniously concealed in the upper and lower compartments of the trolley bag,” said a DRI official. Upon being examined with a field testing kit, the recovered substance turned out to be cocaine. The travel documents available with him suggested that the bag was carried by him during his journey from Sierra Leone to Mumbai.

The drug was seized and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to locate and apprehend the key members of the drug syndicate, the official added.

Read Also
Mumbai News: DRI Seizes More Than 7 Kg Cocaine In A Series Of Cases; Check Visuals
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank Loan Scam: Chanda Kochhar Challenges Sanction For Prosecution In Bombay High Court

ICICI Bank Loan Scam: Chanda Kochhar Challenges Sanction For Prosecution In Bombay High Court

Dawood Ibrahim Poisoning Rumours Spark Speculation, Chhota Shakeel Denies Claims

Dawood Ibrahim Poisoning Rumours Spark Speculation, Chhota Shakeel Denies Claims

Mumbai: High Court Seeks BMC Chief’s Reply Over Motorcyclist’s Fall Into Pit

Mumbai: High Court Seeks BMC Chief’s Reply Over Motorcyclist’s Fall Into Pit

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Juhu's Residency Hotel, No Casualty Reported; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Juhu's Residency Hotel, No Casualty Reported; Video Surfaces

Remembering Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis: Chinese Consulate General Upgrade School In Memory Of Solapur's...

Remembering Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis: Chinese Consulate General Upgrade School In Memory Of Solapur's...