Mumbai News: DRI Arrests Man For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹40 Crore

FPJ

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a man arriving from Sierra Leone and seized four kg of cocaine worth approx ₹40 crore. According to the officers, they received input about an Indian national, who had travelled from Sierra Leone to Mumbai. He was suspected to have smuggled narcotics in India.

“The suspect was identified and intercepted at a hotel near Mumbai international airport, where he was staying. Thorough examination of the luggage in his room resulted in recovery of two packets having white powdery substance, which were ingeniously concealed in the upper and lower compartments of the trolley bag,” said a DRI official. Upon being examined with a field testing kit, the recovered substance turned out to be cocaine. The travel documents available with him suggested that the bag was carried by him during his journey from Sierra Leone to Mumbai.

The drug was seized and the accused has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to locate and apprehend the key members of the drug syndicate, the official added.