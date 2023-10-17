Mumbai News: DRI Seizes More Than 7 Kg Cocaine In A Series Of Cases; Check Visuals

DRI

In successive operations, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have thwarted numerous attempts to smuggle narcotics by members of international drug syndicates at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI). In one instance, a stash of narcotics was discovered at the residence of an Indian individual in Virar after being smuggled from Nairobi through Delhi airport.

Among the four recent cases, DRI apprehended two individuals in two cases who were attempting to bring drugs into the country by concealing them within hidden compartments of their trolley bags. In the other two cases, the carriers had ingested drug capsules and had to be hospitalized at JJ Hospital to recover the drug-laden capsules.

Overall, approximately 7 kilograms of cocaine, valued at around 70 crore rupees in the illicit market, has been seized by DRI officers. Four individuals, including three males and one female, have been arrested in these cases, with two males being Indian nationals and the other two foreign nationals.

Additionally, in one of the cases, DRI officers also uncovered an unlicensed firearm with live ammunition. The recovered weapon has been handed over to local police for further investigation.

