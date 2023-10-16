 Mumbai News: DRI Busts Gold Melting Syndicate In City, 8 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹4.78 Cr Seized
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: DRI Busts Gold Melting Syndicate In City, 8 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹4.78 Cr Seized

Mumbai News: DRI Busts Gold Melting Syndicate In City, 8 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹4.78 Cr Seized

Agency officials announced the arrest of one person in connection with the case

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: DRI Busts Gold Melting Syndicate In City, 8 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹4.78 Cr Seized | FPJ

Mumbai: Officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an active gold melting facility in the city, seizing a total of 8.022 kilograms of foreign-origin smuggled gold valued at Rs 4.78 crore, along with Indian currency amounting to Rs 1.22 crore. Agency officials announced the arrest of one person in connection with the case on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, officials from DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit conducted searches at two premises in Zaveri Bazar on October 13 and 14, both operated by an active gold smuggling syndicate. During the first search, a 1 kg gold bar with foreign markings was recovered, lacking any proof of licit procurement.

2nd raid leads to seizure of 7 more kgs of gold

In a subsequent search prompted by findings from the initial operation, an additional 7.022 kg of foreign-origin gold and Rs 1.22 crores in Indian currency (proceeds from the sale of smuggled gold) were seized. Further searches were carried out at four locations associated with the syndicate, one of which led to the discovery of an active gold melting facility, as reported by a DRI source.

The manager of one of the premises, who is a key figure in the syndicate and was found in possession of smuggled foreign-origin gold, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

"Other members of the syndicate are currently being traced. Gold smuggling poses a serious threat to the economic security of the country, and DRI is committed to comprehensively tackling this menace," stated an official.

Read Also
Mumbai: DRI Busts Major Gold Smuggling Syndicate In Pan-India Operation
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: DRI Busts Gold Melting Syndicate In City, 8 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹4.78 Cr Seized

Mumbai News: DRI Busts Gold Melting Syndicate In City, 8 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹4.78 Cr Seized

Mumbai News: Sena MLA Seeks Toll Waiver for Thane Registered Vehicles at Dahisar Booth

Mumbai News: Sena MLA Seeks Toll Waiver for Thane Registered Vehicles at Dahisar Booth

Maharashtra: Dramatic Video Captures Collapse Of Portion Of Under Construction Flyover At Mumbai-Goa...

Maharashtra: Dramatic Video Captures Collapse Of Portion Of Under Construction Flyover At Mumbai-Goa...

Mumbai: Ruffians Threaten Female Bhajan Singers With Violence, Claims Viral Video

Mumbai: Ruffians Threaten Female Bhajan Singers With Violence, Claims Viral Video

Income Tax Department Conducts Searches In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; Cash & Valuables...

Income Tax Department Conducts Searches In Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; Cash & Valuables...