Mumbai News: Mumbadevi Temple Gears Up For Grand Navratri Celebrations Amidst Elaborate Preparations | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On the first day of the Navratri festival, which begins today, members of the Mumbadevi Temple made sure that the temple was decorated with flowers and lights. The nine-day Ashwin Sharadiya Navratri will start today with Navami on October 23 and Dashami (Dusshra) on October 24. Thousands flock to Devi temples and observe austerity during this period.

"There are four Navratris in a year. The Ashwin Sharadiya Navratri is the biggest one. It is observed for three reasons. First, it is to protect us from the change of ritu (season). There are ailments and problems, and the mother saves us from them. Second, it is to seek the mother goddess's mercy and blessings to ensure there is wealth, food stock, happiness, peace of nine grahas. Lastly, it is only mothers whose prayers help us to ensure that the rakshashi pravarati (demon instincts) in individuals are won over. In Hinduism, there is a lot of symbolism, and the killing of Mahisasur, Raktabeej, and other demons during this period symbolizes that," said Sandeep Bhatt, the priest at Mumbadevi Temple, which is considered the main deity of the city.

The temple has elaborate plans for Navratri. During this period, the temple will open at 5:30 am and close at 10:30 pm. At Mahalakshmi Temple, similar arrangements are made too. "The temple will open early at 5 am, and the gate will close at 11 pm compared to the regular 6 am and 10 pm timings on regular days. All devotees who have entered the gate until 11 am will be allowed darshan," said an official of Mahalakshmi Temple Trust, which also sees serpentine queues up to Haji Ali for blessings during the nine-day festival period.

On Sunday, Ghatsthapana at Mahalakshmi temple will happen from 3 am to 6 am, and aarti will happen at 7 am. Morning aartis on other days will be from 6:50 am to 7:30 am. At Mumbadevi Temple, Ghatsthapna will happen at 7:30 am on October 15, 2023. "During this period, we will have 25 different pujaries who will perform Shree Durga Saptsati Paath for all nine days," informed Hemant Jadhav, the manager of Mumbadevi Temple Trust.

The temple will have deepotsav on October 19 between 6 to 6:30 pm where 108 diyas will be lit, informed Bhatt. Navmi Chandi havan will be held on Monday (October 23, 2023), which will start at 10:30 am, and purnahuti will be done between 4-5 pm. Jadhav said that the temple has aligned with different charitable trusts for medical emergencies and is taking measures like putting up signs instructing volunteers to allow senior citizens, pregnant women, and parents with young children to be given preference.

During Navatri the Mahalaxmi temple at Bhulabhai Desai Road will have the following timings:

* Darshan 5.00 am to 10.00 pm

* Aarti from 6.50 am to 7.30 am

* Naivedya from 11.45 am to 12.20 pm

* Dhoop Aarti from 6.15 pm to 6.40 pm

* Evening aarti from 7.20 pm to 7.55 pm

At the Mumbaidevi temple , Zaveri Bazar, the timings will be as follows:

* Mangal aarti - 5.30 am

* Mukhya aarti - 9.30 am

*Naivedya aarti - 11.30 am

* Dhoop aarti - 6.30 pm

* Mukhya aarti - 8.00 pm

* Shayan aarti - 10.15 pm