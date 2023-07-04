Sawan 2023: 6 Best Places For Shrawan Fasting Food In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Soam, Babulnath: One of the best faraal menus in the country can be found in this restaurant that puts a lot of effort each year to have a special fasting menu
Ladu Samrat: is an iconic restaurant in Mumbai at Lalbaug, Kandivali and Thane. Ladu Samrat serves several upvas special meals from farali thalipeeth to farali kachori, lassi and farali misal
Panshikar, Girgaum: is a popular Maharashtrian eatery known for everything from its sabudana vada, potato poori, farali potato toast, sabudana khichdi, faral chivda, faral dahi misal, shengdana usal and fast-appropriate sherbets and lassi
Maharaja Bhog: at Lower Parel, Inorbit Mall (Malad), Juhu, Hiranandani Gardens (Powai) offers home-cooked meals in an all-you-can-eat thali system. Serving over 30 varieties of food, it hosts a special falahari thali. ‘The Upvas Thali’ has dishes like sabudana khichadi, fariyali pattice, rajgira puri, shrikhand, dry fruits, etc
Rajdhani Thali: has multiple outlets in Mumbai. The royal vrat thali at this premium vegetarian restaurant comprises an assortment of delicious vegetables, salads, chutneys, bread, farsans desserts and the sabudana khichdi
Golden Star Thali, Charni Road: The delectable spread comprises of a variety of farsans, desserts, and traditional Rajasthani and Gujarati vegetables
Thanks For Reading!