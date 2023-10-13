Navratri 2023: 8 Delicacies You Must Try When You Visit Gujarat For Garba Celebrations

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Locho: It is a famous snack in Surat made of wheat flour. It is seasoned with oil, butter, coriander, sev, spices, and onion for that yummy taste
Rasawala Khaman: It is a popular street food of Surat eaten as a morning breakfast. It is made with chura of khaman topped with salad, sev and served with spicy rasa
Khandvi: It is tasty and melts in the mouth as soon as you eat it. It is made using gram flour and buttermilk. If you try it once, you won't be able to resist yourself from trying it more times
Fafda Jalebi: When in Gujarat, don't forget to eat Fafda Jalebi as a morning breakfast or evening snack
Patra: A Gujarati snack which perfectly compliments your tea time with its crispy and delicious flavours
Khichu: It is a mouth-watering dish which is prepared by steaming rice flour and while serving, groundnut oil is poured and spices are sprinked on it
Kutchi Dabeli: Dabeli literally means ‘pressed’ in Gujarati, it is made by mixing mashed boiled potatoes with a special masala and garnished with pomegranate and roasted peanuts. It is served with a chutney made from tamarind, dates, garlic, and red chillies
Surati Ghari: It is a sweet dish from Surat made of milk, ghee and puri batter with sweet fillings. It is also made in different flavours like pistachio, almonds, etc.
Pic credit: Kailash Sweets
