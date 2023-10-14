Navratri 2023: Wishes, Messages & Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones |

Navratri is just a day away, and starts on October 15 is a 9-day festival when Maa Durga is worshipped and it is celebrated with immense enthusiasm and joy. 'Navratri' is a combination of two words- 'Nav' meaning nine and 'ratri' means night.

People observe fast on these days, Durga pandals are set up and people play Garba and Dandiya during this time especially in the state of Gujarat. It is the festival when women wear vibrant lehenga choli outfits and dress their best to play Garba and men wear traditional sherwani and garba attires.

In West Bengal, Durga Puja is their most important festival when huge pandals are set up and various rituals are followed from the 6th day of Navratri- Sasthi till the 10th day- Dashami.

Navratri symbolises the victory of good over evil and promotes devotion. The nine-day festivities will culminate on 23rd October. Each day signifies different avatars of Maa Durga who are prayed accordingly to seek their blessings. These forms of the Goddess represent divine feminine energy and devotees praying her are said to be blessed with strength, protection and spiritual growth.

Here are the wishes, messages and quotes you can send to your loved ones during this Navratri:

• "May you have the best of times, celebrations, and success in life this year. Best wishes for a joyous Navratri, filled with lots of joy, happiness, and peace."

• "May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!"

• "May the nine avatars of Maa Durga bless you with nine qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame, and health."

• "Maa Durga has come to grace us with her presence; let us worship her with happiness and spirit, cherish her blessings, and celebrate with our loved ones. I wish you all a Happy Navratri!"

• "May Goddess Durga rid you of all the problems in life. This Navratri onwards, may there only be happiness in your life. Wishing you a happy Navratri."

• "May these nine holy days of NavDurga Puja enlighten the lives of you and your family. May you all receive the blessings of Devi Durga this Navratri. Happy Navratri!"

• "Navratri is here! It’s time to welcome Devi Durga at our doorstep and worship her with all the love and devotion. Let us pray that this Navratri, Maa Durga bestows us with her divine blessings. Shubh Navratri to you and your family!"

• "Maa Durga, the universal mother is the embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Navratri."

• "Till the time we have Maa Durga blessing us with her love and protection, we have nothing to fear in life. Happy Navratri to everyone."

• "On the occasion of Navratri, let us thank Maa Durga for always blessing us with whatever we have desired. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to you."

• "The occasion of Navratri is all about enjoying the garba with our loved ones and fasting to please Maa and seek her love and blessings. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri."