Mumbai News: Multi-Faith Tour in Bandra Strengthens Interfaith Bonds Among Citizens

A Sunday morning bus tour in Bandra offered citizens the opportunity to visit three significant shrines in the Bandra-Khar area: the Ramakrishna Mission Math in Khar, the Sri Guru Singh Gurudwara in Khar, and a Jain temple. This excursion was organised by the 'Multi-faith Committee' of Bandra's St Peter's Church with the aim of fostering connections among people of various faiths.

The participants were deeply moved by the warm reception they received at all three shrines. One group member expressed their appreciation, saying, "I was so touched by the warmth with which we were received at all three shrines." Another participant shared their experience, saying, "Thanks to Brian (D'Souza, the tour coordinator) and the multi-faith group for introducing us to the Jain religion and its unique way of life, the Sikh religion's dedication to serving humanity, particularly the langar where everyone, regardless of age or socio-economic status, enjoys the same meal without distinction. The Ramkrishna Mission Math exposed us to their good works and their spiritual way of life."

Another participant reflected on the tour, saying, "It brings about self-realisation of how much more we need to do to bring our brothers and sisters closer to God."

