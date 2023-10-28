New York-based Magnolia Bakery To Open Its First Store In Mumbai's Bandra; Date & All Details Inside | Instagram- Magnolia Bakery

New York-based Magnolia Bakery is going to open its first store for the Mumbai city in Bandra. The store will be open for the public from November 1. In India, the store first opened in Bengaluru.

Food & Drinks Menu

You will get hand-baked desserts, including cupcakes topped with buttercream swirls, cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, cakes and its popular Banana Pudding. A must-try is their Tres Leches, a Latin American-soaked dessert available in over twelve different flavours and a hit among Indians. There would also be a launch of two new eggless ice cream flavours like burnt butter and litchi created exclusively for the Indian market.

Magnolia Bakery in Mumbai will offer a special summer menu with mangoes that include a mango cheesecake and mango parfait. Their special Christmas plum cake is made exclusively for Indians.

The beverage menu will include toasted almond latte, cinnamon latte, and iced coffee, iced Americano, Arnold Palmer, iced tea, and more. Affogato whcih is a scoop of their house-made vanilla ice cream is topped with an espresso shot and is something that shouldn't be missed trying.

Interior

The bakery will be spread across two floors and will have custom tiles, lighting, and a design that will have white and pastel-green interiors. A large mural that captures the spirit of New York will also be placed and it is said that every nook and corner is Instagram-worthy.

There will be a huge graffiti featuring the landmarks of Mumbai such as Gateway and Kali-Peeli Taxi. The tinned ceiling is a quintessential Magnolia Bakery feature which is given a makeover to showcase Mumbai’s heritage.

Location

Magnolia Bakery has multiple stores in New York, Qatar, Dubai, Turkey, the Philippines and India. In Mumbai, Magnolia Bakery will be located at Pali Road in Bandra West.

The bakery is set to open other stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai and the next new city will be Delhi.