Mumbai: Artist Om Swami Brightens Lives of Blind Girls Through Creative Expression

Mumbai-based artist Om Swami known for his excellent artworks is back with his new exhibition which aims to bring a change in the lives of blind girl children.

The exhibition will feature a bewitching collection of 19 colourful paintings and 15 beautiful sculptures made using acrylic on canvas for paintings and acrylic on fibre glass for sculptures. Everything from paintings to sculptures are themed around Lord Ganesha.

The exhibition is titled ‘Aaradhya: The Deity’ where the ace artist will teach children the art of sculpting Ganesha idols with the objective of leading them towards self-employment.

Om Swami expressed his views about this exhibition and said, “In all my works, I have never really captured or depicted Ganesha’s eyes. Ganesha’s overall form by itself is so beautiful that the missing element was never noticed by anyone in the first place! In the same vein, I contemplated that if my Ganesha paintings remain enchanting even without eyes, then so are these little children without sight! I believe that for them, the absence of sight is not a barrier but a unique perspective, a celebration of their resilience in the face of challenges, something that I aim to honour through this initiative."

He is a self-taught artist and is famous for excellent portrayals of deities such as Ganesha, Shiva, Buddha, Radha Krishna etc but Ganesha, the deity of beginnings, has always remained a central theme in his art. "Celebrating the Divine through art has been a lifelong passion. As a child, I was captivated by potters sculpting Ganesha idols in my neighbourhood. I would then head home to try and create the idols myself,” explains Om Swami.

The artist uses a vibrant colour palette in his paintings like hues of red, yellow, and orange, subtly intertwined with hints of green, blue, black, and white and creates mesmerising artworks. His work reflects his ability to synchronise his inner thoughts and emotions with the canvas. Every stroke on the canvas is a reflection of his innermost spiritual self, creating a dynamic and fluid movement within each piece.

When: November 4-13, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Vachi Art Gallery, Atria Mall, Worli

When: November 14-20, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

