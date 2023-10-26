Mumbai: From Wine & Beer Festival To Kim Woojin's Concert; 5 Things To Do This Weekend | FPJ Lifestyle

Hey, this weekend is full of party activities whether Halloween Party, Wine & Beer Festival and Night Of K-Pop Magic With Kim Woojin. You can also, attend Flea market or hear your favourite rap artist sing.

Take a look:

Toast- Wine & Beer Festival

The third season of Toast- Wine & Beer Festival is back after its previous successful editions in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore & Pune. The festival will have international and homegrown wine & beer and delicious cuisine, live performances by The F16s, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Utsavi Jha, DJ Sa, Pro Bros and more, wine-tasting sessions, a beer arcade zone, fluid art activity, and a face paint station.

When: October 28-29, 2 pm onwards

Where: Jio World Drive, BKC

Price: ₹599 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

B-Town Fleaa 2023

You get to shop from over 400+ renowned brands from fashion to electronics, beauty products to home essentials. You get to taste delicious food, engage in fun activities and live music shows. There would also, be an open-air movie theatre and flash mob parade.

When: October 28-29, 11 am onwards

Artist Lineup﻿

28th October -Euphony

29th October- Nikhil Rishabh

Where: Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Price: ₹299 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

Halloween Party 2023

Halloween Party with spooky food and drinks, haunting beats of a Live DJ to face painting that will transform you into a ghost with a lot of fun activities.

When: October 28-29, 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel

Price: ₹599

Tickets can be booked online

Spotify RAP91 Live

You can witness Indian hip-hop scene with 25 artists from across the country under one roof including Raftaar, Gully Gang, Rahul Dit-O, Dino James, Dee MC, Moko Koza, Deep Kalsi and more.

When: October 28, 5 pm onwards

Where: Mehboob Studios, Bandra (W)

Price: Free event

Night Of K-Pop Magic With Kim Woojin

K-Pop sensation Kim Woojin will perform on his Indian tour which will feature songs from his latest album, 'Bounce,' which includes a total of six tracks like 'On My Way,' 'Song of Icarus,' 'Telepathy,' 'Drive Away,' 'Tryin,' and 'Say Something To Me.'

When: October 29

4:30 pm- Photo Op and Hi-Touch session with Kim Woojin

6:30 pm- Kim Woojin's Mini Concert, 'The Moment Tour India'

Where: Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity

Price: ₹1500 onwards

Tickets can be booked online

