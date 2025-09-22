 Mumbai News: MOHAN Foundation’s ‘Mera Sapna’ Event Inspires Eye Donation Pledges As Over 1.1 Million In India Suffer Corneal Blindness
Over 1.1 million people in India suffer from corneal blindness, most of whom could regain sight through eye donation, highlighted Jaya Jairam, Project Director at MOHAN Foundation, at Mera Sapna — a soulful awareness event organised under the foundation’s Netradan Project at the Mysore Association Auditorium, Matunga.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Students and volunteers at MOHAN Foundation’s Mera Sapna event promoting eye donation in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: Over 1.1 million people in India suffer from corneal blindness, most of whom could regain sight through eye donation, highlighted Jaya Jairam, Project Director at MOHAN Foundation, at Mera Sapna — a soulful awareness event organised under the foundation’s Netradan Project at the Mysore Association Auditorium, Matunga. The event blended music, hope, and a shared vision of eliminating corneal blindness.

Empowering Dreams Through Eye Donation

The initiative aimed to empower the dreams of individuals living with corneal blindness and their families, encouraging pledges for eye donation. A standout moment of the morning was a moving recital by students from Smt Kamla Mehta School for the Blind, Dadra whose performances resonated deeply with the audience.

Musical Celebration of Vision and Giving

Musical contributions by teachers and students of the Shankar Mahadevan Academy (a not-for-profit trust) further elevated the event, celebrating vision, generosity, and the gift of giving.

Every Pledge Makes a Difference

Jaya Jairam also said, “Every pledge is a promise to light up someone’s world,” and added that the event was organised in association with Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited.

Participation from Volunteers and Students

The event drew around 300 participants, including volunteers, members of the public, and NSS students from colleges such as MD College Parel, Somaiya College, SIES College, Gurunanak Khalsa, and Gurunanak Junior College, GTB Nagar. All internship and volunteering activities were mentored by MOHAN Foundation.

MOHAN Foundation’s Longstanding Commitment

Founded in 1997, MOHAN Foundation has been at the forefront of organ and tissue donation in India for over 25 years. Through advocacy, training, counselling, and awareness initiatives, the foundation has helped thousands of patients receive a second chance at life.

Also Watch:

Mera Sapna Reiterates Mission

Through Mera Sapna, MOHAN Foundation reiterated its commitment to dispelling myths about eye donation, inspiring pledges, and ensuring that “No one in India should suffer needlessly in darkness.” Individuals can register for a Donor Card via the foundation’s website, while families are encouraged to discuss their wishes to ensure they are honoured.

