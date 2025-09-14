Mumbai News: MMRDA Blacklists Subcontractor, Fines Contractor ₹10 Lakh After Metro Line 9 Safety Lapse

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: A safety lapse during construction on Metro Line 9 at Golden Nest in Mira-Bhayander has prompted the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to take strict action against contractors.

The incident occurred during the lowering of a U-Girder when a 30-kg iron jack, used for support, toppled within the barricaded work zone on September 13th. While no workers, citizens, or public property were harmed, the lapse raised serious safety concerns

In response, MMRDA has announced multiple corrective measures including Blacklisting of the subcontractor involved in the work. A preliminary penalty of ₹10 lakh imposed on the main contractor, J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited (JKIL). A final penalty will be decided after a detailed inquiry. Removal of the responsible General Consultant (GC) personnel from the project and Engagement of a third-party specialist agency to conduct a safety inspection of the site.

MMRDA officials stressed that public and worker safety remains their top priority, stating that swift measures have been taken to ensure accountability.

The incident also drew sharp criticism on social media, with some users pointing out that similar accidents have occurred in the past and demanding stricter action against JKIL.

Metro Line 9, an extension of the Metro Line 7 passing from Western Express Highway connects Dahisar to Mira-Bhayandar and is expected to play a crucial role in easing suburban connectivity once completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/