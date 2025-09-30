Mumbai News: MMRCL Faces Public Concern Over Open-Air Design At Hutatma Chowk Metro Station

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is facing rising public concern over the lack of a protective roof at the entrance of the newly constructed underground Hutatma Chowk Metro Station. Official images released by MMRCL on Sunday show that the station's entry/exit points are entirely open to the sky, prompting fears about commuter safety especially during Mumbai’s intense monsoon season.

Commuters and Activists Raise Concerns

Passenger safety advocates have voiced apprehensions that rainwater could flow down the exposed stairways and escalators, creating slippery surfaces and increasing the risk of accidents. “The absence of a roof raises serious concerns about water entering the station during rains. Wet escalators and stairs could easily become hazardous for commuters,” said a passenger activist.

Heritage-Sensitive Design Explanation

Responding to these concerns, an MMRCL spokesperson told FPJ on Monday that the design of the Hutatma Chowk station was deliberately planned to respect the heritage character of the surrounding D.N. Road precinct. This includes iconic landmarks such as Flora Fountain and the Hutatma Chowk memorial.

“The station design was developed in consultation with heritage architects and has received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. To preserve the visual and architectural integrity of this historic area, all structures except lift shafts and some ventilation elements have been constructed underground. The entry/exit points, made of stone and glass, are open to the sky and have been designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding heritage environment, in line with global practices in heritage zones,” the MMRCL said in an official statement.

Safety Measures and Infrastructure Features

MMRCL further clarified that the escalators installed at the entrance are rated for full outdoor usage and that rainwater drainage and flood-prevention systems are already in place. “Commuter safety has been a key consideration. We assure the public that this is a conscious and approved heritage-sensitive design, aimed at enhancing the urban character of this historic area,” the spokesperson added.

Part of Mumbai Metro Line 3

The Hutatma Chowk Metro Station is part of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ), a crucial infrastructure project expected to ease congestion and improve connectivity in the city.