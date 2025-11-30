Mumbai News: 27-Year-Old Labourer Held For Molestation In Goregaon After Massive Manhunt

27-Year-Old Labourer Held For Molestation In Goregaon After Massive Manhunt |

Mumbai: After a massive manhunt, the Mumbai police have succeeded in arresting a 27-year-old labourer for allegedly molesting a woman in Goregaon West on November 26.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Kanojia, who hails from Basti, Uttar Pradesh and works as a labourer in a plastic factory in Goregaon West. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, said the police, adding that he was arrested within a day after the incident surfaced.

The Goregaon, Bangur and Malad police carried out a joint operation, after the 22-year-old victim shared her ordeal on social media, claiming that multiple helpline numbers failed to respond. In her post, she had said that a man groped her aggressively in the middle of the road, leaving her shocked and helpless.

Following media reports, the Goregaon police registered an FIR against an unidentified person under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police Prakash Bagal and the Goregaon police station senior inspector Suryakant Kharat, teams from the said police stations reviewed footage from around 80 CCTVs, leading to Kanojia's arrest from Udyognagar in Goregaon West.

“At around 9.43pm on November 26, I was walking across the bridge near Radisson Hotel on SV Road. I was on a call and fully alert about my surroundings. A man groped me from behind and then ran across the bridge,” read the victim's post. She added that she was unable to process what had happened for 10 to 20 seconds, but then screamed for help. “Not a single person chose to help. I even tried chasing the man, but he disappeared. I was left crying in the middle of the road,” read the post. “No emergency helpline, including those meant for women's safety, was answered,” it added.

