Mumbai News: Foreign Nationals Among Six Rescued As Police Crack Down On Sex Rackets

Foreign Nationals Among Six Rescued As Police Crack Down On Sex Rackets | Representational Image

Mumbai: Six women, including two foreigners, have been rescued, while two persons were arrested after two sex rackets were busted separately.

Both the accused – a woman identified as Alamelu alias Jyoti and Akhtar Ali Sheikh, 23, a hotel manager – were arrested under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act following the raids carried out on November 27.

In the first case, the Versova police received a tip-off that Jyoti, a resident of Ambernath, was allegedly running an online high-end sex racket and used to send the women to various guest houses, lodges and hotels. The police laid a trap and sent a decoy customer, who asked the accused to come with the women at a hotel on JP Road in Andheri West.

Around 6 pm on November 27, Jyoti reached the spot and was nabbed red-handed by senior police inspector Deepshikha Ware and her team while taking money from the decoy customer. Four women, aged between 20 and 25, were rescued, said the police.

In the second case, the Powai police received a tip-off that foreign women were staying at a hotel opposite Ashok Tower on Military Road, Marol, and carrying out illegal activities. In a similar action, a decoy customer was sent and two African women were shown to him. A deal of Rs 3,500 was finalised and the cops swooped in when the decoy was proceeding to a room with one of the women.

During the search, two women, a Kenyan and a Ugandan were found, said the police, adding that they were staying at the hotel. Abdul Karim, the hotel owner, has been declared a wanted accused.

