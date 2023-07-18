Mumbai News: Missing For 3 Days, Man Found Dead Near Powai Lake

Representative pic

Mumbai: A body of a male was found near Powai Lake around 8 am on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar Haldankar, 39, an auto-rickshaw driver of Asalfa, Ghatkopar. The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for medical formalities. The Powai police have registered an accidental death report.

According to his relatives, he had been missing for three days. However, his relatives did not file a complaint at any police station. No marks were found on his body and other details will be revealed after autopsy is conducted. As per sources, the deceased was an alcoholic and suffering from depression.

