 Mumbai News: Missing For 3 Days, Man Found Dead Near Powai Lake
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Missing For 3 Days, Man Found Dead Near Powai Lake

Mumbai News: Missing For 3 Days, Man Found Dead Near Powai Lake

As per sources, the deceased was an alcoholic and suffering from depression.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Mumbai: A body of a male was found near Powai Lake around 8 am on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar Haldankar, 39, an auto-rickshaw driver of Asalfa, Ghatkopar. The body has been sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for medical formalities. The Powai police have registered an accidental death report.

According to his relatives, he had been missing for three days. However, his relatives did not file a complaint at any police station. No marks were found on his body and other details will be revealed after autopsy is conducted. As per sources, the deceased was an alcoholic and suffering from depression.

Read Also
Mumbai: Man stabbed in Powai, body found near lake
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Missing For 3 Days, Man Found Dead Near Powai Lake

Mumbai News: Missing For 3 Days, Man Found Dead Near Powai Lake

Mumbai News: Raped For Over 2 Years By Father, Teen Finally Reveals Ordeal During NGO Session

Mumbai News: Raped For Over 2 Years By Father, Teen Finally Reveals Ordeal During NGO Session

Mumbai News: CBI Books Firm In ₹16 Cr Loan Default Case

Mumbai News: CBI Books Firm In ₹16 Cr Loan Default Case

Mumbai News: Barwale Family Buys Apartment At Malabar Hill

Mumbai News: Barwale Family Buys Apartment At Malabar Hill

Mumbai News: Property Tax Bills Delayed As BMC Stares At Colossal Refunds

Mumbai News: Property Tax Bills Delayed As BMC Stares At Colossal Refunds