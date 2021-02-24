Mumbai: Man stabbed in Powai, body found near lake

A 40-year-old man was found murdered near Powai Lake on Tuesday morning, with stab wounds and slit marks on his body. Powai Police have primarily registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and are probing the matter to identify and nab the accused.

According to police sources, the incident supposedly occurred on Tuesday morning, following which the body of a man was found lying near Powai Vihar Lake around 12 noon. The police who were alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and began the probe. Primary probe revealed that the man was identified as Rajesh Harikaran Bhardwaj, a resident of Tunga Village in Powai.

Soon after the incident came to light, Maheshwar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) rushed to the spot. Police said that Bhardwaj was stabbed in the stomach and his throat was slit, which could have led to his death. His body, however, has been sent for autopsy at a civic run hospital, which will ascertain the exact cause of death.

In another incident, a 38-year-old member of the transgender community was brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Goregaon on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Suresh Mastud Surya, was found dead and police suspect robbery to be a motive as he used to wear a lot of gold jewellery. Bangur Nagar Police has taken CCTV footage from the spot and are conducting further probe. A case of murder has been lodged and probe is underway.